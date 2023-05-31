Sidharth Shukla's Lookalike Brutally Trolled, Late Actor's Fans Urge Him 'Stop This Nonsense'

Even though Sidharth Shukla is no more among us, the late actor often rules headlines. His fans remember him on numerous occasions. However, on Wednesday, Shukla’s fans were left furious an old video of late actor’s lookalike resurfaced on social media. In the viral clip, Sidharth’s lookalike was seen imitating late actor with one of his Bigg Boss 13 dialoges. He sported a black shirt and was seen trying to copy Shukla’s style.

However, the video left Sidharth Shukla’s fans furious and disappointed. Several users reacted to the clip and urged the lookalike to ‘stop this nonsense’. “Kuch bhi….nowhere near Sid….stop showing s**t content," one of the fans wrote. “Please sidharth was unique nobody can replace him," another user shared. One of the fans simply wrote, ‘bakwaas (useless)’. “Siddharth shukla ke bigg boss ke dialogue bol ke koi Siddharth shukla nahi ban jata," one of the comments read. Watch the video video here:

Sidharth Shukla passed away in the wee hours of September 2, 2021, in Mumbai. He was the winner of Bigg Boss 13. In February this year, Sidharth’s fans celebrated 3 years of his historic victory.

In March this year, Asim Riaz, who was the first runner-up of Salman Khan’s reality show, claimed Shukla’s Bigg Boss 13 win was rigged. “Mere dauran unhone kya kiya just because they didn’t want to make me win… they declared aaj hi hum online voting khol denge. 15 minute ke dauran… jeetana hai jeetao jisko (The Bigg Boss makers just did not want me to win, they opened voting in a new way just so Sidharth could win). Come on man, just say you don’t want to make me win. You made it so obvious that we had to believe that you did it.. whatever. But I was like… okay," he said as quoted by Hindustan Times.