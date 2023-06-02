Singer Katy Perry To Quit American Idol? Here's What We Know

American Idol’s much-beloved judge Katy Perry might call it quits for the show. Last season, the Roar-songstress has to face some harsh criticism, particularly after getting accused of mom shaming by a contestant who left the show. Now, it seems Katy believes she was ‘thrown under the bus’ by the producers. The singer reportedly believes her comments were edited to portray her as a ‘nasty’ judge. A source close to the development told Daily Mail when Katy became aware of the harsh criticism and was later booed on the show, it ended up leaving her upset.

“She was trying to stay in her lane, do her job, and go home. She went into it thinking she was going to foster young talent. For her good intentions to be misinterpreted it was not what she wanted," said the insider. The musician has accomplished a great deal in her life and the last thing she wanted was to watch her being called a nasty judge on a reality show. It seems the Dark Horse hitmaker was already contemplating leaving the show and the new season appears too much for her to handle.

It is suggested Katy Perry gets a hefty pay cheque for filming per episode but it’s all about building a legacy for her. “[Katy’s decision to quit] is not a money thing. For her, it is starting to be more of a legacy issue. She does not want her career defined by a talent competition show where she isn’t even performing," the insider added.

The heated controversy began during the audition round, when Katy Perry joked about contestant Sara Beth Liebe, a mother of three children, about “laying on the table too much." The 25-year-old contestant accused the singer of ‘mom-shaming’ her on TikTok before leaving the competition. Katy Perry did try to convince her to stay and it was shown that Liebe left on good terms. For the rest of the season, the Firework songstress was constantly booed for her comments.

After reports of Katy considering leaving American Idol began circulating online, one of the contestants from the last season has come forward to defend the pop star. Oliver Steele, who finished in the top 8 of season 21, shared a photograph alongside Katy rubbishing rumours of her being a bully. “Katy is not a bully, nor does she shame people," he wrote in the lengthy message.

“Katy Perry I dunno if you’ll see this, but I hope you stay on American Idol. You’re a guiding light and an incredible teacher. And you made me believe that I am my own hero. Thank you for everything," he added.

It is important to note, the makers of American Idol haven’t officially confirmed Katy’s exit.