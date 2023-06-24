Siya Ke Ram Fame Aashiesh Sharrma Criticises Adipurush, Says, 'It Lacks Intent And Research'

Adipurush, directed by Om Raut released on June 16 and has since then received criticism from all quarters. Recently, actor Mukesh Khanna also expressed anguish over the film. Mukesh told ANI that the makers had not even gone through the Hindu mythological epic and that they must be burned at 50 degrees. Now Aashiesh Sharrma of Siya Ke Ram took a dig at the makers by claiming that the film was a ‘lazy attempt’.

Aashiesh Sharrma who played Lord Ram on the small screens told Wion News in an interview,"I was really excited initially because I thought our cinema is waking up to our scriptures. We’ve been so ignorant of our own scriptures for a long time. And finally, it seemed we are waking up. You go in with that kind of expectation, and then you see something like that and then it really disappoints from an audience point of view. And also from an actor’s and an artists’ point of view, it is even more disappointing. The film lacks intent and research. It is a lazy attempt at making Ramayana and it’s like you’ve made it out of WhatsApp forwards. You’re trying to play to the gallery and it shows in the content. It’s like just trying to cash in on to the Hindu wave in the nation right now."

Advertisement

He further expressed, “I think our filmmakers are suffering from an inferiority complex. We have a colonised mindset. We feel shame in depicting our culture, our society the way it is and the way it has been. Rather than taking pride in it, we try to ape the Western style of filmmaking. I understand they are much more advanced in technology. So take the technology, use the resources, but tell an Indian story! Do not tell a Westernised version of an Indian story Very few of our filmmakers have a truly India-rooted outlook towards our own culture and society. We do not make such brains right now. So it’s really difficult to see authentic stuff right now."