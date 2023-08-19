Sonali Bendre Sends 'Love And Luck' To Abhishek Bachchan's Ghoomer In A Unique Way

Abhishek Bachchan’s Ghoomer hit the theatres yesterday and in celebration of this special occasion, his friend, actress Sonali Bendre, extended love and support for the actor. Taking to her Instagram handle, Sonali Bendre, one of the judges on India’s Best Dancer Season 3, shared a delightful video featuring both the stars in fits of continuous laughter. In the clip, Abhishek Bachchan and Sonali Bendre can be seen joyfully engrossed in relishing classic monsoon treats, pakoras and pavs, and giving friendly pats to each other. Abhishek playfully teased Sonali Bendre while she savoured her pakoras.

However, a hilarious twist unfolded as Abhishek ended up falling on the floor after he received a pat from Sonali. In a light-hearted tone, Sonali quips, “Took ‘Laugh till it hurts’ too seriously." Accompanying the video, Sonali Bendre wrote a caption that read, “Literally and metaphorically, wishing you so much love and luck for Ghoomer (with a red heart emoticon). Kill it Abhisekh Bachchan."

Take a look at the video here:

This amusing moment was captured while filming an episode of the dance reality show, India’s Best Dancer Season 3. Abhishek Bachchan joined the sets of the show to promote his recent release Ghoomer. During his appearance, Abhishek Bachchan revealed how he played an important part in Sonali Bendre’s love story with her now-husband, Goldie Behl. Abhishek mentioned that he introduced Goldie to Sonali, and they eventually got married in 2002.

“My Bhabhi Sonali is sitting right next to me. I chose her husband, Goldie, for her. He is a very close friend, and I would like to take this credit. I was a Kabab Mai Haddi. I was not actually a Cupid for them, but I used to talk to Goldie when he was shooting the film Angaaray, starring Sonali Bendre. I think that’s the first time they had met and, at that time, I remember Goldie used to talk to me and say that Sonali is very nice," he said, quoted ETimes.