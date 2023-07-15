Soundous Moufakir Prays To Lord Krishna At ISKCON Temple Ahead Of Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 Premiere; Watch

Television personality and Youtuber Soundous Moufakir is all set for the release of her latest show Khatron Ke Khiladi 13. She won the latest season of MTV Splitsvilla after a successful stint in the last season of Roadies. She was recently papped outside the Iskcon temple in Juhu, where she was praying for the success of Khatron Ke Khiladi 13.

Soundous looked beautiful in a pink shalwar-kameez set with a matching dupatta over her head and her long tresses flowing naturally. In the video, she can be seen giving sweets to the paparazzi.

She said in the video, “Khatron Ke Khiladi ke liye hum thoda sa blessing maangte hain journey ke pehle. Humari umeed hai ki Krishna lord humari maddad karte hain. (I seek some blessings before Kahtron Ke Khiladi starts. I hope that lord Krishna will help us)."

She then asked the paps, “Aap log excited ho? Hamesha dekhte hain? Kaun lagta hai aapko jeetenge? (Are you excited? Do you always watch the show? Who do you think will win?)"

Soundous Moufakir is a Moroccan-national model. She is of Moroccan and French descent. She was also seen on Amazon MiniTV in the short film Uljhe Hue in 2022. Soundous also played the role of Razia in the controversial film The Kerala Story.