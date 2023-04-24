Splitsvilla 14 Winner Soundous Moufakir Joins The Daredevil Lineup Of 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 13

India’s favourite stunt-based reality show, Colors ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi,’ makes a roaring comeback with its 13th edition. And this time, it’s bigger, bolder, and more daring with a new theme and daunting challenges. The show promises to take the contestants on a journey of a conquering their fears. The nail-biting and adrenaline pumping adventure will guarantee daredevil contestants from all walks of life to face their worst phobias head-on. And joining the fray is the winner of Splitsvilla 14 and participant of Roadies 18, Soundous Moufakir, who is all set to take the ultimate test of courage on ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 13’.

Excited to join ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 13’, Soundous says, “I think my entire life has been a preparation for Khatron Ke Khiladi 13. This show has captured some of the most epic conquests of fear. I’m thrilled about competing with contestants who want to push the boundaries of their physical endurance. My journey in Splitsvilla and Roadies has taught me lessons that will come in handy during my stint on this show. I can’t wait to get on this heart-pumping ride with the other daredevils."

Among others, Ruhi Chaturvedi, Shiv Thakare, Archana Gautam and Kulfi Kumar Bajewala fame Anjali Anand will also be participating in Khatron Ke Khiladi 13.

The buzz is that Soundarya Sharma is also likely to participate in Khatron Ke Khiladi 13. Among others, Disha Parmar and Nakuul Mehta’s names are also reportedly being considered. Lock Upp winner and stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui and actor Mohsin Khan are also likely to participate in the show. Tejasswi Prakash’s Naagin 6 co-star Aryan Arora has also been reportedly approached for KKK 13.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 will soon air on Colors TV. Its premiere date has not been announced as of now.

