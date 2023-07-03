Sreejita De Gets Romantic Kiss on Lips From Husband Michael Blohm-Pape In New Wedding Pics

Sreejita De’s wedding ceremony with husband Michael Blohm-Pape is nothing less than a fairytale. While Sreejita shared first photos from the German wedding ceremony on Sunday, announcing that she is now married, on Monday she shared another set of photos from the ceremony to show that they did not shy away from a little PDA at their wedding ceremony. In the first photo, Sreejita was seen kissing Michael after they exchanged their vows.

In the second photo, the couple is seen reading a few verses from what appears to be a bible during their wedding ceremony. In the third, Michael was seen planting a kiss on Sreejita’s head while she hugs him. Sharing the photos, Sreejita wrote, “Always and Forever."

Sreejita also shared a picture of her gown. She was seen posing outside her wedding venue with a bouquet in her hand. She smiled for the camera while her wedding gown is on full display. Sharing the photo, Sreejita wrote, “From Miss to Mrs❤️ Feeling blessed and grateful for this incredible chapter."

Sreejita De married Michael Blohm-Pape on Sunday, July 2, in Germany. Sharing the first wedding photos, Sreejita wrote, “Today we celebrate the beginning of forever, hand in hand. ❤️"