Sreejita De Leaves For Germany With Fiance Michael Blohm-Pape For Their Wedding

Actress and former Bigg Boss contestant, Sreejita De, is embarking on an enchanting new chapter of her life as she gets ready to marry her long-time boyfriend, Michael Blohm-Pape. Today, she was seen departing for Germany along with Michael and her parents. The couple has arranged a Christian wedding, which is set to take place on June 30 and July 1.

Just before rushing inside the airport, Sreejita De, accompanied by her parents and Michael Blohm-Pape, paused to pose for the cameras. However, realising that time was running short, she hurriedly made her way inside. With an exuberant smile, the bride-to-be expressed her excitement, saying, “Ab shaadi ke baad milungi (I will meet you all after the wedding)."

A day prior to her departure for Germany, Sreejita was seen at a salon, undergoing bridal preparations. Sreejita expressed her excitement about the upcoming celebration and shared details about her choice of wedding gown, offering a glimpse into her joyous journey ahead. During an interview with ETimes, the actress said, “I will be wearing a white gown for the Christian wedding. I want to adorn myself a little before the wedding. In fact, I haven’t coloured my hair for a while, so I am getting a new hair colour. It’s going to be a western wedding and the gown has already been finalized."

Following their Christian wedding in Germany, Sreejita and Michael will return to Mumbai to celebrate their union with a reception on July 17. Additionally, they have exciting plans for a Bengali-style wedding as well, which will be held in Goa.

The couple has been together since 2019. Sreejita De and Michael Blohm-Pape got engaged in 2021. The romantic proposal took place in the presence of the iconic Eiffel Tower in Paris, France. At the time, Sreejita De shared a series of pictures capturing the special moment and accompanied them with a heartfelt caption. She wrote, “Just like a dream. My ‘Cinderella-story’ came true! TAKEN. Forever and after." Her words reflected the joy and excitement she felt, as she embraced the beginning of their journey together.