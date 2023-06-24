Sreejita De Reveals Tina Datta Is Not Invited To Her Wedding, Says 'It Makes No Sense'

Television actress Sreejita De is all set to tie the knot with her longtime boyfriend Michael Blohm-Pape. The couple will have a court wedding on June 30 which will be followed by a white wedding on July 1 in Germany. However, most of Sreejita’s Bigg Boss 16 friends will not be able to attend grace her special day.

While Abdu Rozik and Shiv Thakare are currently busy with Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 in Cape Town, Shalin Bhaot is in Mumbai and is shooting for his ongoing show - Bekaboo. On the other hand, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary is likely to attend Sreejita’s Indian wedding which will take place later this year.

However, will Tina Datta be attending Sreejita De’s wedding? The two were friends before entering the Bigg Boss 16 house but the differences between the two developed while they were in Salman Khan’s show.

In a recent interview, Sreejita clarified that she has not invited Tina Datta to her wedding. She revealed that the two are not on talking terms and added that it makes no sense to invite somebody who is not on her friend list.

“Before Bigg Boss 16, I had decided not to cross paths or befriend a person with whom my energy doesn’t match. However, Tina and I met again on the reality show. I don’t harbour any ill feelings towards her but there is no question of inviting someone non-existent on my friend list. Aunty ke saath bhi baat nahi hui na meri na meri mom ki. Though I love and respect her, I think she felt offended for certain reasons. Jab baatcheet hi band hai, then it makes no sense to invite them," the Uttaran actress told E-Times.