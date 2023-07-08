Sreejita De Shares a Lip Kiss With Husband Michael Blohm-Pape In New Pictures From Germany

Television actress Sreejita De, who recently got married to her boyfriend Michael Blohm-Pape at a church ceremony in Germany, took to Instagram to share photos from her court marriage that happened on June 30. This ceremony also took place in Germany, a day before the white wedding on July 1.

The Bigg Boss 16 fame captioned the photos, “The moment it became official…! ✍️❤️" She then added a quote in her caption and wrote, “The best and most beautiful things in the world cannot be seen or even touched — they must be felt with the heart.’ - Helen Keller"

In the pictures, the actress looked breathtaking in a blush-pink satin slip dress that she wore with a gorgeous diamond necklace. She opted for bold eye makeup and her wavy curls were tied loosely in a half-do. She also carried a bouquet of fresh flowers in pastel pink, white and lavender hues.

On the other hand, Michael looked handsome in a beige-toned three-piece suit that he wore with a white shirt. He also wore a blush-pink tie matching Sreejita’s dress.

In one of the photos, the couple can be seen signing the legal documents to be officially married. In another photo, the couple can be seen indulging in a loving kiss.

Sreejita, who had been planning her wedding for a year, wore an ethereal white gown for her church wedding on July 1. She also carried a bouquet of fresh flowers and posed outside the venue with her veil flying dramatically in the air.

The couple were spotted at the Mumbai airport on Friday in their first appearance as a married couple.