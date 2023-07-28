Sriti Jha Recalls 'Insane' Shoot For Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, Thanks Karan Johar For Cameo

Popular TV actress Sriti Jha surprised her fans with the recent announcement of her special appearance in the highly-anticipated film, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani. Sriti Jha, renowned for her stellar performances on the small screen, is set to feature in a cameo role in the film. Fans have been eagerly waiting for the film, which features the powerhouse duo of Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in the lead roles.

Recently, Sriti Jha took a trip down memory lane and shared her experience from the sets of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani with her followers on Instagram. Sriti Jha shared some pictures from the sets of the movie with Karan Johar and her co-star Arjit Taneja. She also expressed her gratitude to the senior filmmaker for giving her this wonderful opportunity.

Advertisement

In a heartfelt caption accompanying the photos, Sriti Jha expressed her emotions, “This happened a year ago and I have kept calm for far too long. This was an absolutely insane day on a Dharma set. You see that smile… if the corner of my lips could reach the ears you’d know how I felt exactly. There was the very well-known hamper in the vanity van- OUTRAGEOUS - with a handwritten note 😭 Thank you @karanjohar @dharmamovies, Shauna, and the team for an absolutely gorgeous shoot day. Go watch #rockyaurranikipremkahani releasing tomorrow.