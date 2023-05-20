Sumbul Touqeer Khan To Join Khatron Ke Khiladi 13? Here's What We Know

Khatron Ke Khiladi season 13 participants are all set to enthral you as they face their fears. The participants of Khatron Ke Khiladi season 13, along with host Rohit Shetty, embarked on their journey to South Africa for the filming of the season. Behind-the-scenes content, including photos and videos, showcases the participants building connections and preparing themselves for upcoming challenges. Meanwhile, there were speculations in the media about the possible addition of Imlie actress Sumbul Touqeer Khan along with Abdu Rozik as a wild card contestant to the show.

But now, according to the latest report by Filmibeat, it has been confirmed that Sumbul Touqeer Khan will not be participating in Khatron Ke Khiladi season 13. The report states that Sumbul has declined the offer to be a part of the show as she is currently focused on quality fiction projects. “No, Sumbul is not doing the show. How many times will she repeat that she is focusing on quality fiction projects right now? Sumbul is not participating in KKK 13. She has already said no to the offer as she is in talks with leading production houses for new OTT and TV shows. Fans need to wait for a while before she officially announces her next project," a source close to Filmibeat said.

Recently, Sumbul Touqeer organized a delightful surprise for KKK 13 contestant Shiv Thakare before his departure to South Africa. Sumbul shared a video on Instagram where she blindfolded Shiv and led him to a specially decorated room. The decorations left Shiv in awe, and he meticulously examined everything around him. As part of the surprise, Sumbul Touqeer also presented him with a beautiful cake. Sharing the video on Instagram, she captioned it, “Quite late to post this & Once again… good luck bro!"

The participants of Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 are scheduled to film in a jungle, which is the most thrilling aspect for the viewers this season. The list of contestants this year includes Rohit Bose Roy, Archana Gautam, Soundous Moufakir, Shiv Thakare, Dino James, Sheezan M Khan, Ruhi Chaturvedi, Arjit Taneja, Anjum Fakih and Anjali Anand.