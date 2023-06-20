Sumbul Touqeer Khan's Father Gets Married Again, Actor Posts Beautiful Pics From Ceremony

Sumbul Touqeer Khan, known for her role in the popular show “Imlie," recently took to social media to share the joyous occasion of her father’s remarriage. Posting beautiful pictures from the wedding ceremony, Sumbul celebrated the union of her father with his new partner, spreading love and happiness among her fans and followers.

Sharing the photos on her Instagram, Sumbul wrote, “Say MashaAllah’. In the photos, we can the actress posing with her father and sister. The Nikaah ceremony can also be seen in the photos. Sumbul has been raised by her single father Touqeer Khan. Reportedly, Sumbul’s father Touqeer Khan got married in a Nikaah ceremony with Nilofer on June 15th. Speaking to Telly Chakkar she said, “We are very happy and looking forward to welcoming them into our family. We are very excited about it. Our father has been our greatest source of inspiration and support for the past many years. Our bade papa Iqbal Hussain Khan (he was seen on Bigg Boss 16 during the family week) played an important role in this alliance. I am grateful to him."

