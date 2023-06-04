Sumbul Touqeer Shares Cryptic Note on 'Difficult Times' Amid Fahmaan Khan Fallout: 'All I Wanna Say...'

Bigg Boss 16 alum Sumbul Touqeer shared a cryptic note about dealing with ‘difficult’ times just days after Fahmaan Khan’s explosive interview. The actress, who was away from social media after she lost her cat named Clouds, returned to the social media platform on Saturday and shared a video to thank fans for their support in the past few weeks.

In the video shared on her Instagram Stories, Sumbul looked visibly affected with recent turn of events. She said,, “Everyone knows the last two weeks of my life were not very smooth, it was actually very difficult, but all I wanna say is thank you to each and everyone of you for cheering me up. I have seen a few tweets and messages, thank you so much."

While she did not mention Fahmaan’s name, fans believe that not only her cat’s death but Fahmaan’s recent claims have also affected her. For the unversed, in an exoplosive interview, Fahmaan Khan revealed how his friendship with Sumbul got ‘screwed’ and shared his ‘sach’. “I have chosen to be silent. Kisi ko neecha dikha ke main apne aap ko upar karne ke liye nahi maanta," he said while speaking to Bollywood Bubble.

Speaking about when things took the turn for the worse, Fahmaan said that the duo was shooting for a music video before she entered the Bigg Boss 16 house when a BTS clip from the sets reached online and caught her father’s attention. In the video, they were seen lying on each other’s shoulders. He argued that the Imlie actress’ father did not like it and therefore asked his daughter not to do that music video with Fahmaan. The actor claimed that even though he aologised to Sumbul’s father, the latter refused to forgive him.

“I called Sumbul and told her that professional differences won’t impact our friendship. After that, Sumbul did not reply to me. It is not her fault. I want people to know that it is not anybody’s fault. It is just how things have panned out. I have tried to solve things. I called them on Eid. They did not answer my call," Fahmaan said.

Sumbul is yet to address these claims.