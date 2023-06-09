Sumbul Touqeer's Father Opens Up On Getting Married The Second Time; Says ‘Ghabrahat Ho Rahi Hai’

Sumbul Touqeer’s father, Touqeer Hassan Khan is all set to get married for the second time. Reportedly he will be tying the sacred knot next week. Sumbul Touqeer played the titular role in Imlie and was last seen in Bigg Boss 16. Now her father opened up about his wedding plans and shared that his daughters have been wanting him to get married for 10 years now.

In an interview with ETimes, Touqueer shared, “Well, Sumbul and Saniya (daughters) have been wanting me to marry since 10 years now." When asked how’s he feeling, he joked and said, “Yeh inki saazish hai, bade papa ke saath milkar (Touqeer’s elder brother who had visited ‘Bigg Boss 16’), and added, ‘ghabrahat ho rahi hai’. Touqueer shared he would be able to talk more about Nilofer once the wedding is done.

Reportedly, Nilofer has legally been separated from her first husband. She has a daughter with him, and she is nearly two and a half years old. Sumbul has earlier shared that their family is looking forward to welcoming their new sister and are quite excited about it. “Our father has been our greatest source of inspiration and support for the last many years. Saniya and I are very happy for him."