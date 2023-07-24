Sunil Grover Sells Corn At A Roadside Stall, Fans React; Watch

Sunil Grover enjoys a huge fan following and there is no doubt that he is one of the most popular comedians in the industry. There have been times when he has left his fans in splits from his act. Just like this one. Sunil was recently spotted selling corn at a roadside stall. The video immediately went viral on social media leaving his fans curious about his act.

In the video, shared by Instant Bollywood, Sunil is seen roasting corn on a stove in a corn stall. The stall owner is seen standing and smiling while Sunil roasts corn. The comedian actor is enjoying snacks while it is raining. Sunil used a Mission Impossible song for this clip and the caption reads, “Looking for next mission !" The same video was shared on his Instagram handle too. Fans rushed to the comment section. One of the fans wrote, “He’s the best comedian of this country." Another wrote, “Really missing you #kapilsharmashow."

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Sunil was asked if he was open to working with Kapil again. Interestingly, Kapil has said in his interviews over several years that Sunil is welcome on his show.