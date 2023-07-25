Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Bapuji Aka Amit Bhatt Reacts As He Gets Trolled For Consuming Gutka

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Amit Bhatt, who plays the role of Champaklal Jayantilal Gada or Bapuji in the popular sitcom, recently responded to a fan who asked him if he chews gutka - a type of smokeless tobacco. The actor’s honest reply has gone viral on social media.

Amit posted a video earlier in May with his wife Kruti Bhatt. In the clip, the actor jokingly used the dialogue, “40 ke baad stree samajhdaar ho jaati hai, par mudde ki baat toh yeh hai ki voh khud ko 40 ki maane toh na (A woman becomes wiser after turning 40. However, the real issue is that she never considers herself 40 years old).

However, one of the users commented on Amit’s post and asked, “Aap gutkha khate hai? (Do you consume gutka?)" To this, the actor honestly replied, “Yes".

Soon after, one of the fans shared an anecdote on Twitter and claimed, “My family and I were travelling to mauritius and so was bapuji traveling with his family. My dad had his RMD stash in the checked baggage, dad noticed bapuji chewing something for long so he asked for some gutkha and he happily shared it."