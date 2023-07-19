Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Disha Vakani Confirmed To Return As Dayaben On Diwali?

Disha Vakani’s iconic character of Dayaben has been missing from the popular show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah for over four years now. Disha, who used to play the role of Daya Jethalal Gada in Asit Kumar Modi’s sitcom, went on indefinite maternity leave in 2017 and since then she has not come back on the show. However, there might be a good news for all TMKOC fans.

A video, shared by a fan page dedicated to Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah on Instagram, shows Disha’s reel and real brother Mayur Vakani, who plays Sundar Lal on TMKOC, has seemingly confirmed Dayaben’s return. As per the latest episode, Sundar Lal can be heard saying that Dayaben will be back this Diwali, according to Zeenews.com.

Now, whether the makers have managed to bring Disha back as Dayaben or found a new face for the show, only time will tell. As of now, there’s been no official statement made by the makers on the same.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has been running successfully for almost 15 years now. In these years, several actors have made exit from the show including Disha Vakani, Bhavya Gandhi, Shailesh Lodha and Neha Mehta among others. Recently, Raj Anadkat, who used to play the role of Tappu in the popular sitcom, also left the show.