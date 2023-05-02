TMKOC Producer Asit Kumar Modi Reacts To Shailesh Lodha’s Complaint

Actor Shailesh Lodha has been in the headline lately due to his fallout with the makers of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. Ever since Shailesh left the show last year, he has been sharing cryptic social media posts about the producer, Asit Kumar Modi. Shailesh was part of the show for 14 years and his departure left many fans heartbroken. The rift has already taken a legal turn as Shailesh has filed a case against the producer at National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) for not clearing his dues.

Responding to allegations against him, Asit said that it was surprising to receive the notice as he had been regularly following up with the actor regarding his pending dues. He told ETimes that completing formalities for pending dues is standard in any organization. Asit stated that minor disagreements and clashes are bound to happen when you work together for so many years, just like in a family.

Asit Kumar Modi revealed that Shailesh Lodha had a disagreement with the production team regarding his request to participate in kavi sammelans. Following the minor tiff, Shailesh stopped coming to shoots.

He said that he had never bad-mouthed Shailesh Lodha and had always respected his work. Asit Kumar Modi claimed that he had taken a risk by entrusting him with the responsibility of playing the title role, even though he wasn’t an actor.

“He quit the show, we didn’t tell him to leave. We even offered him to serve a three-month notice period if he wished to quit the show, but he refused to have a meeting with us." The TMKOC producer was quoted as saying by the portal.

According to Asit Modi, Shailesh Lodha refused to sign any document or complete formalities and instead of discussing the issue, he filed a case.

Meanwhile, Shailesh Lodha declined to comment on the case when approached by the portal. However, he mentioned that Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah was not his first show, and he did not approach Asit Modi to cast him.

The actor said that he will reply to claims by the makers with legit proof in due course.

