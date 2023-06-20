Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Producer Asit Modi Reacts to Sexual Harassment Allegations

Popular sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has been making headlines for several weeks now. Alas, for all the wrong reasons. It all started after Jennifer Mistry, who used to play the role of Mrs Roshan Sodhi in TMKOC, accused the makers of sexual harassment. On Monday (June 19), an FIR was also filed against the maker Asit Kumarr Modi. He has now reacted to it.

Asit Modi Reacts To FIR Against Him

On Tuesday evening, Asit Kumarr Modi finally reacted to an FIR registered against him. He issued a statement and mentioned that the case is being probed. “We deny all allegations and have given our statement to the police. We are not aware if FIR is registered. In any case, the matter is under investigation; hence no further comments," his statement read.

Asit Modi Booked Under Section 354 of IPC

The statement comes hours after an FIR was filed against TMKOC producer Asit Modi, operation head Sohail Ramani and executive producer Jatin Bajaj for alleged sexual harassment. They have been booked under sections 354 and 509 (Assault or criminal force to a woman with intent to outrage her modesty) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Jennifer Mistry Reacts To FIR Against Asit Modi

Earlier today, Jennifer Mistry also reacted to the FIR against Modi and told Pinkvilla that she is ‘relieved but not happy’. “I am at least relieved that an action has been taken now but I am still not happy in that way because this is not something that I wanted. I did not want this but God and the Universe is letting it happen, which means it had to happen. Let’s see, I am still praying for the highest good for everyone in the world and that everything happens in a nicer way," she said.