TMKOC Fame Rakesh Bedi Recalls Death-Defying Moment In Himachal Pradesh Landslide

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fame Rakesh Bedi recounted a chilling incident of witnessing a landslide in Himachal Pradesh, recently. In a video, Rakesh Bedi recalled how while attempting to displace a boulder, he ended up hurting his finger. Rakesh Bedi, also known for his role in Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hain, was travelling to Solan, Himachal Pradesh.

“Around two weeks ago, I went to Solan in Himachal Pradesh to take a lecture on acting. When I was preparing to leave, I was informed that the main highway was closed due to a landslide. After that, someone suggested opting for an alternate, smaller route. When I went through that route, it was even impacted by a landslide. A massive boulder came tumbling down, obstructing the path directly ahead of my car. Fortunately, the boulder narrowly missed landing directly on my car or me. Otherwise, it could have been disastrous," he said.

The actor further revealed that when he attempted to shift the boulder, he ended up hurting his finger badly. “As I attempted to move the boulder, I did it with all my physical strength. While the rock did move slightly ahead, it eventually rolled back. Regrettably, during this backward motion, my finger became trapped under it, hence cutting my finger. The cut was quite severe, and though it has since healed, it left my finger partially suspended. If the cut had been a bit deeper, it would have been detached," he said.

He further added, “So, I stood there for a long time, and later a JCB machine arrived. It levelled the road and fixed it, so I could finally leave."