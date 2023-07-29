Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s Special Episode To Feature Meghan Jadhav As Lord Krishna

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has achieved remarkable milestones over the years, including becoming one of the longest-running comedy series in the country. With its entertaining storylines and twists, the show has captured the hearts of millions of viewers. On July 28, the team celebrated an important occasion as the show completed 15 years. To mark this special day, an hour-long episode was planned, featuring Meghan Jadhav, known for his role as Lord Krishna in the 2008 show Jai Shri Krishna, reprising the character. In an interview, Meghan shared his experience of working with the TMKOC cast, particularly Dilip Joshi.

Speaking with ETimes, the actor said, “It’s really an exciting feeling when you get to be part of the longest-running show in the history of Indian television. So, when I got a call from them and when they explained that they’d like me to reprise the role of Lord Krishna in their show, I had no second thoughts. I took it up immediately. Although, I’m currently part of a Marathi TV show called Rang Mazha Vegla. But my team was very kind to allow me to be part of TMKOC and adjusted my days pretty swiftly."

Meghan Jadhav expressed his excitement for getting the chance to work with Dilip Joshi, stating that it was a dream come true for him. He was thrilled to meet the star. Meghan shared that after interacting with Dilip, he understood why Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has been a long-running success.

“He’s still thriving to make people laugh even after all these years and I saw that passion in the entire cast honestly," he said.

Talking about his portrayal of Lord Krishna in a 2008 show, the actor shares that the show made him an overnight sensation. Even after all these years, people still remember him for that iconic role and the reruns have kept his portrayal alive in the hearts of the audience. Last year, Meghan had another opportunity to play Krishna in a show called Aanandiba Aur Emily and now, in the special episode of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, he will play the role for the third time.