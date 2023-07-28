TMKOC’s Tapu And Sonu Celebrate Show’s 15 Years With Heartfelt Note

It’s a milestone worth celebrating for the Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (TMKOC) as the show has completed 15 years of its premiere. Since its first episode aired on July 28, 2008, TMKOC has become one of the longest-running shows in Indian TV history. Created by Asit Kumarr Modi and based on comic strips by Gujarati writer Taarak Mehta, the show has consistently managed to impress audiences, continuing to garner good TRPs even after so many years.

As the show completed 15 years of its run, Nitish Bhaluni, who plays the role of Tapu, shared a post on his Instagram handle. He shared a photo of the TMKOC family, including all the cast members of the popular sitcom. Accompanying the picture, Nitish Bhaluni penned a thank you note, expressing his gratitude towards the producer Asit Kumarr Modi and team. The actor thanked the “ever-supportive audience" who made the sitcom a huge success.

“Cheers to 15 Years of TMKOC: A Big Thank You to Asit Kumarr Modi and the amazing Team who made us laugh and learn together! To our ever-supportive audience, you make every episode special!" Nitish Bhaluni wrote.

Palak Sindhwani, who plays the role of Sonu, also celebrated the milestone with a string of pictures of herself with the female cast and other members of the TMKOC family on Instagram. The actress expressed gratefulness towards the entire cast and crew and exclaimed that “her heart is full of gratitude and love".

Palak Sindhwani aka Sonu wrote, “15 glorious years of this legendary show! My heart is full of gratitude and love for everyone who has contributed in some way or the other to make this journey more beautiful, Thank You Asit sir for making me a part of your family, Thank you to the whole cast and crew for being so passionate & supportive. Thank you to all our well-wishers and fans for showering so much love every single day, You guys are amazing! Bas ye safar yuhi chalta rahe aur aapka pyaar ese hi milta rahe!"

Earlier, in an exclusive conversation with News18 Showsha, Asit Kumarr Modi revealed that the bigger aim is to create the ‘TMKOC Universe’.

Elaborating on his idea, Modi decided to develop a game based on the TMKOC characters. Knowing that people today engage in gaming during their leisure time, whether while travelling, at work, or elsewhere, he saw the opportunity to offer fans a game that they could enjoy whenever they had free moments. The game incorporates comic elements, aligning it with the show’s lighthearted and humorous essence. With this game, he aims to further connect the audience with the endearing characters they have come to adore and cherish over the years.