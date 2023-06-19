Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Producer Asit Modi, 2 Crew Members Booked for Sexual Harassment

Mumbai Police on Monday registered a First Information Report (FIR) of sexual harassment against Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah producer Asit Modi, operation head Sohail Ramani and executive producer Jatin Bajaj based on a complaint from one of the show’s actors.

The FIR has been registered under sections 354 and 509 (Assault or criminal force to a woman with intent to outrage her modesty) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Last month, the actor from the popular sitcom, filed a complaint against Asit Modi, Sohail Ramani and Jatin Bajaj for alleged sexual harassment at the workplace. The police have also recorded her statement.

In an interview with E-Times, the actor alleged Asit Modi had made sexual advances towards her many times in the past. “Initially, I ignored all his statements because of fear of losing out on work. But it is enough now I won’t take it anymore," she said.

The actor later demanded an ‘apology with folded hands’ from Modi.