Tejasswi Prakash And Karan Kundrra Enjoy A Romantic Date Night, Leave Restaurant Hand-In-Hand; Watch

Television industry’s most-loved couple, Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra, who were last seen together as contestants in the Bigg Boss 15, were recently spotted on a date night in Mumbai. The adorable couple left the venue hand in hand smiling, and fans couldn’t resist gushing over their romance.

In a video posted by a paparazzi handle, the duo is seen leaving a joint in Bandra. They both dressed casually and held each other’s hands while posing for the paparazzi. Many ‘TejRan’ fans wrote hearts and evil eyes emojis under the post. One fan said, “Together Forever", and another fan commented “Power and cutest couple #tejasswiprakash and #karankundra #tejran", and a TejRan fan commented, “Evil eyes off #tejran"

Check out the video here:

It’s not the first time the couple has been spotted together going on dates late at night. Fans have always gone gaga over their cute interactions. The Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal actor has always been vocal about his love for his girlfriend. Recently, he took to Instagram to wish his lady love a happy birthday. The actor posted a series of photos with her and penned a loving note that read, “happy birthday princess, i pray that you get everything your heart desires & that i can keep making you laugh along the way… i love you loads my laddoo; you came into my complicated life and I realised everything is so simple.. mein tera tu meri bass aur kuch samajhne ki zaroorat nai.."

Tejasswi couldn’t help but confess her love for him and commented, “I am the happiest… i love you sunny", even actor Ajaz Khan wished his ‘bhabhi’ and wrote, “Happy birthday to Bhabhi".

Here’s the birthday post: