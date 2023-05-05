Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra Drop Mushy Pics From Their Lunch Date; Fans Shower Love

Lovebirds Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra have once again set social media on fire with their mushy pictures. The two went on a lunch date recently and shared some adorable pictures on their social media handles, leaving fans gushing.

In the pictures, Tejasswi and Karan can be seen looking happy and comfortable in each other’s company. They posed for selfies and candid shots, and the chemistry between them was evident. Karan is looking dapper in a green sweatshirt and Tejasswi is seen wearing a pink top. Both are looking cute in as they share goofy face selfies. The photos are captioned as “Fries, sloppy joe, frankfurter, hefeweizen, and a lager please. Thanks." Tejasswi and Karan’s lunch date pictures have gone viral on social media, with fans showering them with love and admiration. They have been trending on various platforms.

As soon as they share pictures on Instagram, fans showered love and praised them. One of the fans wrote, “Thank you for these pics…this post has brought happiness on many people’s faces. pl don’t get be tensed about your grid and also tell your team to not take the grid thing too seriously..fans love seeing you both together so Tejran pics should always be on ur grid." Another wrote, “Awwiee."

Take a look at the pictures here:

Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash fell in love with each other in Bigg Boss 15 house which was won by the latter. They are often snapped together and never shy away from expressing love for one another on social media. In an interview with News18 Showsha last year, Karan talked about TejRan being one of the most-loved jodi and said, “I think Teju had said something very sweet. She said that this is the ‘most imperfectly perfect love story’. I guess we are two very strong-headed individuals. We have our own opinions and it’s not like you always have to be in the same direction or of the same opinion. There is an ample amount of love and respect for each other. There are no egos. That makes us very real."

