Tejasswi Prakash Drops a Happy Selfie With ‘Khiladi’ Rohit Shetty; Beau Karan Kundrra Reacts

Tejasswi Prakash doesn’t need any introduction. She has a huge fan following on social media and it has been increasing owing to her superb acting skills. She has been winning hearts with her supernatural fantasy show Naagin 6. Currently, the actress is gearing up for her upcoming Marathi film ‘School College Ani Life’ which is being produced by Rohit Shetty. Recently, Tejasswi took to her Instagram handle and dropped a couple of pictures from the promotional campaign of her film.

In the pictures, Tejasswi was seen taking selfies with Rohit Shetty. The actress captioned it as, “Ab yeh khiladi milenge “school college ani life" mein…Near your theatres 14th April Promotion begins." The actress sported a blue gown and looked stunning. She completed her look with shimmery makeup and white high heels. It should also be noted that Tejasswi Prakash also participated in Rohit Shetty’s Khatron Ke Khiladi 10.

As soon as she shared the pictures, fans rushed to the comment section, praising her beauty. One of the fans wrote, “I am running out of words for your beauty." Another wrote, “I am so much in your beauty."

Among others, Tejasswi’s beau and actor Karan Kundrra also took to the comment section to drop kisses emojis. Check out Tejasswi Prakash’s post here:

Talking about Tejasswi’s upcoming Marathi film, School College Ani Life, it also stars Karan Parab in the lead. To note, the film was shot before the pandemic. Reportedly, the plot of the film revolves around a youngster who navigated the challenges and joys of childhood and adulthood. The film is releasing on April 14, 2023. It is directed by Vihan Suryavanshi.

For the unversed, this will be Tejasswi’s second Marathi film. She made her Marathi movie debut last year with ‘Mann Kasturi Re’.

