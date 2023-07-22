Tejasswi Prakash Flaunts Her No Makeup Look As She Gets Papped Outside Her Gym Class; Watch

Tejasswi Prakash, one of the most popular actresses in the television industry, on Saturday, set the internet abuzz as she was papped while stepping out of her gym class. The Naagin 6 actress was seen flaunting her radiant no makeup look which left her fans in awe. They were seen complimenting her in the comment section.

Well, often she has been seen donning no makeup look and flaunting her natural beauty. In the video, shared by Instant Bollywood, Tejasswi is seen wearing an all-black athleisure and waiting for her car outside the gym class. The actress did not apply any makeup and even not hesitated before posing for the camera. She simply tied her hair in a ponytail style and was undoubtedly looking pretty. As soon as the video went viral, fans dropped heart emojis.

Watch the video here:

The actress recently shared a bundle of gorgeous clicks from her recent photoshoot. She looked no less than a stunning diva. Along with the pictures, she wrote, ‘Reverie’ Tejasswi looked all things radiating in a green satin backless dress. She styled it with chunky golden earrings. Subtle make-up, well-defined eyes and straight hair tied her whole look together. She truly looked like a vision to behold.