Tejasswi Prakash Hot In Purple, Karan Kundrra Pick All-Black Look For Mouni Roy's Restaurant Opening

Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra are one of the most loved couples in the television industry. Fans just love their chemistry and always shower them with praise. Well, the couple was spotted in the city last night, and they certainly turned heads with their stylish fashion choices.

Tejasswi looked chic in a short purple dress. She opted for shimmery makeup and completed the look with center partition of hair. The actress went for minimalistic accessories and a pair of stylish heels, leaving onlookers in awe of her impeccable fashion sense. While Karan opted for comfortable casuals. They came to wish Mouni Roy who has just opened her restaurant. The couple also posed for the shutterbugs. Many other celebrities including Disha Patani were also spotted.

Take a look at the video here:

Recently, Karan and Tejasswi’s break-up rumours surfaced after the former’s cryptic tweet had gone viral. “Na teri shaan kam hoti, na rutba ghata hota, jo ghamand mein kaha, wahi hass ke kaha hota," he had written.

Earlier this month, in an exclusive conversation with News18 Showsha, the actor opened up about his love for the actress and how they push each other to grow individually.