Tejasswi Prakash Kisses Karan Kundrra On Lips, Gets Teary-Eyed and Says 'Happy With You'; Watch

Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash are one of the most loved television couples. Ever since they fell in love with each other in Bigg Boss 15 house, they have become everyone’s favourite. The two never fail to leave their fans in complete awe with their adorable PDA moments. A new video of Karan and Tejasswi has now surfaced on social media in which the latter can be seen expressing her love for Kundrra.

In the video, which looks from one of Tejasswi Prakash’s social media live sessions, the Naagin 6 actress can be seen getting emotional while spending quality time with her beau Karan. She then kisses the love on her life on his lips and says, “I’m just having a nice time" and adds, “I just want to share with my fans how happy I am with you." Watch the adorable video here:

Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash fell in love with each other in Bigg Boss 15 house which was won by the latter. They are often snapped together and never shy away from expressing love for one another on social media. Karan and Tejasswi and often asked about their marriage plans too.

In March this year, Tejasswi mentioned that she wants to keep her marriage plans ‘secret’ and does not want to talk about it until it actually happens. She also admitted that getting married is ‘very important’ to her.

“I am in love. I am a little superstitious. I feel the more I talk about it, the more people tend to take the jinx off the beautiful things in your life. So, getting married is a very important thing in my life. I don’t think I would like to talk about it until it actually happens. I would like to keep it a secret. We are going strong, and I am enjoying each other’s company," she told Zoom TV.

On the work front, Karan is currently seen in Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal along with Reem Shaikh and Gashmeer Mahajani. On the other hand, Tejasswi is currently seen in Ektaa Kapoor’s Naagin 6. Her second Marathi movie - School College Ani Life also hit theatres recently.

