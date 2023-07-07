Tejasswi Prakash Looks Cutest of All As She Becomes Karan Kundrra's 'Muse' In Latest Photos

Television actress Tejasswi Prakash took to her Instagram handle on Friday to share a series of sweet and goofy photographs that her boyfriend, actor Karan Kundrra clicked. In the sunkissed clicks, Tejasswi was wearing a vibrant multi-coloured floral maxi dress. The dress featured a fitted bodice and puffed sleeves.

Tejasswi also tucked a white flower behind her ear and made silly faces while posing for the camera. In the caption of her pictures, the Naagin 6 actress wrote, “Being @kkundrra ‘s muse 😇" Check out Tejasswi Prakash’s post here:

Soon after the pictures were shared, Karan Kundrra reacted to it and called Tejasswi ‘mouse’ in the comments section.

Tejasswi Prakash and Karan met in the 15th season of Bigg Boss where they confessed their love for one another. The pair have been inseparable since, becoming one of television’s most favourite couples. Their fun banter and care for each other have always won the hearts of the audience.

They are often seen expressing their love for one another on Instagram. They are also seen making appearances together at events and award functions, giving some major couple goals.

Lovingly called ‘TejRan’ by their fans, the couple is in no rush to get married. During an interview with the Hautterfly, Tejasswi recently said, “Me and Karan get a lot of questions about our wedding. Karan does understand that I am at a certain space in my professional life and he will only do it if and when I think I am ready. He knows what he wants in life and we are very secure like that in our relationship. So there is no pressure."