Tejasswi Prakash Looks Sexy In Off Shoulder Outfit; Check Her Hottest Photoshoot Ever

Tejasswi Prakash has a noteworthy approach towards fashion. Time and again, the actress makes sure to make heads turn with her sartorial choices. Having said that, the actress recently shared a bundle of gorgeous clicks from her recent photoshoot. She looked no less than a stunning diva. Along with the pictures, she wrote, ‘I’d stop scrolling too.’

Tejasswi looked all things radiating in a white latex off-shoulder midi-dress. She styled it with a white blazer. Subtle make-up, well-defined eyes and straight hair tied her whole look together. She truly looked like a vision to behold.

Soon after the photos were shared online, Karan Kundrra fans reacted to it and wrote ‘bhabhi’ in the comment section. Tejasswi and Karan have been in a steady relationship for quite some time now. Other users also complimented the actress for her look.

Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra fell in love with each other in Bigg Boss 15 house. Since then, they are often spotted together and have become everyone’s favourite too. Recently, the two stars also appeared together on Entertainment Ki Raat: Housefull.

In a recent interview, when asked about their wedding speculations, Tejasswi mentioned that she wants to keep her marriage plans ‘secret’ and does not want to talk about it until it actually happens. She also admitted that getting married is ‘very important’ to her. “I am in love. I am a little superstitious. I feel the more I talk about it, the more people tend to take the jinx off the beautiful things in your life. So, getting married is a very important thing in my life. I don’t think I would like to talk about it until it actually happens. I would like to keep it a secret. We are going strong, and I am enjoying each other’s company," Tejasswi had told Zoom TV.

On the work front, Tejasswi Prakash is currently playing the titular role in Ekta Kapoor’s fantasy show, Naagin 6.