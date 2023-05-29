Tejasswi Prakash's Per Episode Salary For Naagin 6 Will Leave You Shocked; Deets Inside

Tejasswi Prakash doesn’t need any introduction. She is undoubtedly one of the most popular actresses and enjoys a huge fan following. She is known for her exceptional acting skills and captivating on-screen presence. The actress is currently seen in the TV show Naagin 6. But do you know how much the star charge per episode? You will shock to know about the amount.

According to ETimes TV report, Tejasswi is earning Rs 2 lakh per episode. Yes, you are reading right. She is currently the most bankable actress. With her brilliant performances in previous shows and her ability to effortlessly portray complex characters, she has won the hearts of audiences across the country. Her popularity has soared, making her one of the most sought-after actresses in the television industry today.

Apart from professional life, her personal life also caught everyone’s attention. She is currently dating Karan Kundrra. Both are often seen hanging out together and they also share pictures on social media. Recently, there was news that they have parted ways but Karan dismissed the rumours. During his recent interaction with Zoom TV, Karan clarified that they are ‘happy’ and that Tejasswi is his ‘girlfriend’. “I have a suggestion for a lot of people, we are happy. I know you want to see us happy. But, we are. Not everything comes on social media. I understand that a lot of love comes to us because we are together. But she has her own things. I have my own things. We do think about other things as well," he said.

Advertisement

Karan and Tejasswi’s break-up rumours had surfaced after the former’s cryptic tweet had gone viral. “Na teri shaan kam hoti, na rutba ghata hota, jo ghamand mein kaha, wahi hass ke kaha hota," he had written in March this year.

Tejasswi has been featured in Marathi films such as Mann Kasturi Re and School College Ani Life.