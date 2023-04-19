Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal: Vyom And Veer Engage In a Mega Fight; Nandini To Die?

Ekta Kapoor’s show Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal has been getting positive reviews from the audience. The werewolf romance is getting interesting day by day. Well, the makers have now released a new promo which will further increase the excitement level. It looks like Nandini will die in the upcoming episode. Yes, you heard right.

The promo opens showing Vyom has finally found the device. He is about to leave when Nandini tries to snatch it from him but remains unsuccessful. Earlier Vyom had warned Nandini that he will kill her daughter Ahana and that triggered Nandini following which even she had decided to kill Vyom.

Next in the promo, Veer enters the room and joins Nandini in fighting for the device. However, Vyom fights back and warns that he has his ring that shocks the werewolves. As Veer turns off the lights, Vyom points the knife aimlessly to defend himself. The knife seemingly kills Nandini. The promo ends with a glimpse of shocked Veer.

Advertisement

Now, it will be interesting to see if Vyom’s knife has killed Nandini or if she is still alive. What will be Veer’s next step? And what will Ahana do after she gets the news of her mother Nandini’s death?

It is worth mentioning here that the show Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal is the Hindi adaptation of The Vampire Diaries. It is an American supernatural teen drama television series developed by Kevin Williamson and Julie Plec. The show is based on the book series of the same name written by L. J. Smith.

The plot of Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal revolves around two rival brothers who are werewolves. These brothers are played by Karan Kundrra and Gashmeer Mahajani. The two fight for love and survival as both fall in love with the same girl, essayed by Reem Shaikh.

Read all the Latest Bollywood News and Regional Cinema News here