Terrence Lewis Almost Falls While Riding a Scooter, Fans Joke ‘Road Ki Galati Hai’

Terrence is currently one of the judges in India’s Best Dancer alongside Sonali Bendre and Geeta Kapoor.

Curated By: Aditi Giri

News18.com

Last Updated: May 31, 2023, 21:11 IST

Mumbai, India

Terrence Lewis gets captured in town.
Terrence Lewis enjoys a massive fan following. Quite often, the choreographer is captured out and about town. Recently, he was spotted riding a scooter. Despite having a smooth ride, he lost his balance while parking it and almost tripped. He was seen laughing it off. A video of the same has gone viral now.

Popular paparazzo Viral Bhayani shared the video and wrote, ‘Baal baal bache’. One of the users saw the video and joked saying, ‘Are road ki galati hai sir 😢😂😂’. Meanwhile, another comment read, ‘😍 Life is like that 👏’. Have a look at the video:

Terrence was seen donning a grey T-shirt teamed with black denims. He tied his hair to a bun and wore goggles, while riding the scooter.

Terence Lewis is a celebrated Indian choreographer. He has transformed the way we see dance in Bollywood. With his innovative and creative choreography, he has given a new life to the art form. His work is a blend of Indian classical and contemporary styles, and his ability to bring out the emotions in a song through his dance is unparalleled.

He gained widespread recognition and popularity through his appearances as a judge on various television dance reality shows. His sharp insights, constructive criticism, and genuine appreciation for talent have made him a favourite among contestants and viewers alike. Shows like ‘Dance India Dance’ and ‘So You Think You Can Dance’ have enjoyed massive popularity because of the same.

