The Kapil Sharma Show's Last Episode To Air On THIS Date, India's Got Talent To Replace It

The Kapil Sharma Show is going off-air very soon and it is no more a secret. However, if a recent report by Indian Express is to be believed, the comedy show’s last episode will air either on July 2 or on July 9. Reportedly, Gadar 2 cast Sunny Deol and Amisha Patel will be gracing the show during its last weekend. They will be followed by Anil Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur and Sobhita Dhulipala to promote the sequel of their show The Night Manager.

“The team has almost finalised the last few episodes, and the season’s last episode will either air on July 2 or July 9," a source cited by the news portal claimed.

The source also shared that The Kapil Sharma Show’s time slot (weekend, 9:30 pm) will then be occupied by India’s Got Talent. Shilpa Shetty, Kirron Kher and Badshah will return as the judges of the show whereas Arjun Bijlani will host it.

Reportedly, Adipurush dialogue writer Manoj Muntashir has been dropped as the judge of IGT. However, the decision was taken much before Om Raut directorial hit theatres. “Given Kirron Kher’s health issues last season, they had four judges as a safety option. However, this time it’s just the trio that will take on the panel," the source added.

Meanwhile, Kapil Sharma recently took to his Instagram handle and dropped a poster which mentioned details of his upcoming US tour. The poster stated that Sharma will hold his first show in US on July 8. His comedy show is likely to return with a new season either in October or in November this year. However, the comedian has not issued any official statement regarding the same as of now.