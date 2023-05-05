This Bollywood Star Attended Ramayan Fame Dipika Chikhlia's Wedding Reception, See Pic

The rerun of Ramanand Sagar’s Ramayan during the COVID-19 lockdowns brought it immense popularity. The mythological play received loads of affection from the audience and it also sparked the interest of the viewers in the actors’ personal lives. Be it Arun Govil, who played the role of Ram, Dipika Chikhlia who portrayed the role of Sita or Sunil Lahri, who played Laxman, the cast of the serial engaged with their fans and shared many throwback pictures. One such post which caught out attention was the wedding festivity click of Dipika Chikhlia which was attended by a mega-star of Bollywood.

Dipika Chikhlia often reminisces about her fond memories and in 2018, she posted a photo of her wedding reception, and the click was absolutely special. Her wedding was graced by Bollywood star Rajesh Khanna. The actress tied the knot with Hemant Topiwala in 1991 and they had a traditional wedding ceremony. The photos with Rajesh Khanna in the snaps left everyone quite surprised.

Advertisement

In the photo, we can see Rajesh Khanna standing along with the newlyweds and posing for the camera at the couple’s wedding reception. Dipika and her husband can be seen all smiles in the picture. She captioned the photo, “Lol, this one is a huge throwback Tuesday." Take a look at the photo here-

Dipika Chikhlia fans were overjoyed to see the yesteryear actor in the photos with her. Many called the click to be “memorable", while others called it “awesome." A fan wrote, “Wow! Mata Sita is my favourite actor."

It’s interesting to note, that Sita, aka, Dipika Chikhlia has worked with Rajesh Khanna in three films. She first shared the screen with the superstar in 1989 in the movie Ghar Ka Chiraag which also featured Neelam Kothari, Chunky Panday and Om Shivpuri, to name a few. She was later seen in yet another movie titled Rupaye Dus Karod (1991) starring Amrita Singh, Chunky Panday, Sonu Walia and others. In 1994, she was roped in for the movie Khudai starring Rajesh Khanna, Madhavi and Gulshan Grover.

Read all the Latest Bollywood News and Regional Cinema News here