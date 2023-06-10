Tina Datta On Rumours That Hum Rahe Na Rahe Hum Is Going Off Air, 'Picture Abhi Baaki Hai Mere Dost'

Tina Datta was loved by the audience for her fierce personality in Bigg Boss 16. The actress’ fans were waiting to see more of her after her elimination from the Salman Khan-hosted show. And that wait finally ended when Tina Datta came back with a new show with Jay Bhanushali.

The show titled Hum Rahe Na Rahe Hum has entertained the audiences so far. However, rumours were rife that it was about to down its curtains in August. Now Tina Dutta has put those rumours to rest.

She told Times Now, “We’re not going anywhere so soon!! Picture abhi baaki hai mere dost. The show has just begun and there are lots of spices in making for the audience. New entries, some revelations, major twists and some unexpected mysteries!! Hum is surely going to create excitement… We’re so grateful for all the love pouring in!! Thank you so much. Shiv aur Surili ki taraf se aap sabhi ko dher saara pyaar!!"

Back in March, Tina Datta posted the very first teaser of her new project on Instagram. The video introduced Jay’s character Shiv, a wealthy man from a traditional family that strictly follows “parampara." He falls in love with a carefree girl, played by Tina, who relishes street foods and travels in buses. The teaser concluded with Shiv referring to the girl as “toofan."