Dilip Joshi On Owning Luxurious Car, Bungalow Rumours: ‘Mujhe Bhi Batao Kahan Hai’

Dilip Joshi aka Jethalal from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has taken the entertainment world by storm with his phenomenal acting skills. With a legion of adoring fans, Dilip Joshi is undoubtedly one of the highest-paid TV actors in the industry. Recently, several reports of him owning a luxurious car and bungalow in Mumbai were making rounds on the internet. However, the actor has now put the rumours to rest. Contrary to popular belief, the actor has denied owning a grand mansion in Mumbai or a flashy automobile.

In a recent appearance on Mashable India, Dilip Joshi refuted the rumours about him owning an Audi Q7 luxury car. The actor refuted these claims and stated that people are creating fake stories to grab attention. “To grab eyeballs, people are writing anything and posting anything on YouTube. People are cooking up stories like I have Audi Q7. I am like, ‘Mujhe bhi batao yaar kahan hai, main chalaun usko (Tell me also where is it? I will drive it)," he said.

In addition to that, Dilip Joshi also mentioned that someone had spread rumours about him owning a luxurious bungalow with a swimming pool in Mumbai. However, the actor took these rumours in stride and responded with a humorous remark. He quipped, “If I had a bungalow in Mumbai that too with a swimming pool in it, what would have been greater than that."

In the same interview, Dilip Joshi also shared his experience of working in the hit film Hum Aapke Hain Koun and how it didn’t bring him the expected success. “I thought now my life is set. But that film came, it became a super hit and I didn’t get any work after that," he said. Despite playing a significant role in the movie, he didn’t receive any offers after its release. However, the actor’s fortunes took a positive turn in 2008 when he landed the role of Jethalal in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. This role proved to be a pivotal point in his career, and he has been a part of the show since its inception.

Previously, there were reports that a caller had contacted the Nagpur Control room to alert them about bombs planted near the residences of Amitabh Bachchan, Dharmendra, and Mukesh Ambani. In addition, the Nagpur Police received another call that claimed that Dilip Joshi’s home in Shivaji Park was being surrounded by 25 armed men. However, the actor himself later refuted these reports and called them ‘fake’. He expressed surprise at the rumours and mentioned that they had been circulating for two days.