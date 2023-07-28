TMKOC: Jennifer Mistry Makes SHOCKING Claims, Accuses Asit Modi of 'Influencing Witnesses'

Months after accusing Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah producer Asit Kumarr Modi of sexual harassment, Jennifer Mistry has now levelled fresh allegations against the maker. In a recent interview, Jennifer accused Asit Modi of influencing a key witness in her case - Gurucharan Singh Sodhi. He used to play the role of Jennifer’s husband in TMKOC.

Jennifer Mistry claimed Asit Modi cleared Gurucharan Singh Sodhi’s pending dues just after he became a witness in her case. In this regard, the actress questioned Asit Modi’s intentions.

“He (Gurucharan) knows all the things. Also, I would like to give the background that in May 2023, Gurucharan had himself called me and had assured me that he would be a witness for me in the court. He had categorically told me he would not comment in the media but he will come to the court to support me," Jennifer told E-Times.

“Suddenly, on June 9th when I went to meet him, he told me he was called to office on June 8th all of a sudden and all his outstanding dues which were pending since the last three and a half years were cleared. All the pending dues were cleared which were stuck. I realised then and there now he would not speak in my favour. I did not tell him anything, but he told me that he can be the neutral person between Asit Modi and me who can get us to sit across and discuss," the actress added.

Jennifer also revealed that Gurucharan urged him to sit and speak to Asit Modi to resolve their differences. She admitted that even though the suggestion left her shocked initially, she decided to meet the producer after even the cops insisted.