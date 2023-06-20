TMKOC: Jennifer Mistry Says She Is 'Relieved But Not Happy' With FIR Against Asit Kumarr Modi

Hours after an FIR was filed against Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah producer Asit Modi, operation head Sohail Ramani and executive producer Jatin Bajaj, Jennifer Mistry has now said that she is ‘relieved but not happy’ with it. Jennifer, who used to play the role of Mrs Roshan Sodhi in TMKOC, accused Modi of sexual harassment last month.

Sharing details about the FIR, Jennifer told Pinkvilla, “I was called to the police station yesterday (Monday, June 19) evening. I reached there at 7:30 PM and I was there till 12:30 AM, and finally, the FIR has been registered. I’ve been told by the cops that they will call me whenever they need any information next. The law will take its course, whatever I could do, I have done. Mainly, the FIR has been registered because it was stuck for the past many days, and that’s a huge thing."

The actress further demanded an apology from the makers of the popular sitcom. “I am at least relieved that an action has been taken now but I am still not happy in that way because this is not something that I wanted. I did not want this but God and the Universe is letting it happen, which means it had to happen. Let’s see, I am still praying for the highest good for everyone in the world and that everything happens in a nicer way," she said.

“I don’t want that anyone gets any kind of punishment, whatever it is just happens nicely. Even now if I get a statement from their side saying, ‘Humne jo bhi kiya, bhool-chook maaf,'(We apologize for whatever has been done intentionally or unintentionally) that is also enough. Why unnecessarily drag the situation? I don’t know what God has written for them."