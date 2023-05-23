TMKOC: Priya Ahuja Reveals She Decided NEVER To Call Asit Kumarr Modi, Says 'It Was Humiliating...'

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has been making headlines for all the wrong reasons. In a recent interview, Priya Ahuja, who used to play the role of ‘Rita Reporter’ in the show, revealed how Asit Kumarr Modi reacted when she asked him about the future of her character.

“I called but mostly didn’t get a reply. But one fine day I did call him. Asit Modi said, ‘Why do you want to earn? Sit at home like a Queen. Your husband is earning’," she told E-Times.

“I texted him and he called back to ask ‘Kya hua? Kya kaam hai?’. When I told him that I needed to know about my participation in their show ahead, he simply said, ‘Baad mein baat karenge’ and he cut the call," the actress added.

Priya further mentioned that it was her last call with Asit Modi. “After that, I decided to never call him again on the phone. It was humiliating," she said.

During the interaction, Priya also alleged that the makers of TMKOC never invited her for any promotional event and even removed her pictures from hoardings of the sitcom. “They never took me to any show or event where they went to promote ‘TMKOC’. After I would realise that my picture is not there on the billboards, they would tell me if I only asked, that their PR team has messed it up! Subsequently, only, it would be rectified. But it was very hurtful. Malav (Priya’s husband and former TMKOC director) often jokes: Ajay Devgn has appeared in the Taarak Mehta show more than me," she told the entertainment portal.

Priya’s words come at a time when Jennifer Mistry aka Mrs Roshan Sodhi has also accused Asit Kumarr Modi of sexual harassment. Even Monika Bhadoriya, who used to play the role of Bawri in the show recently left everyone shocked when she accused Asit Modi of ‘misbehaving’ on sets.