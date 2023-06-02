TMKOC Stars Celebrate Nattu Kaka Aka Kiran Bhatt's Birthday Amid Jennifer Mistry's Allegations

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah stars recently celebrated Nattu Kaka aka Kiran Bhatt’s birthday on the sets. Tanmay Vekeria, who plays the role of Baaga in the popular sitcom, took to his Instagram handle and shared pictures from the celebration.

In the pictures, Kiran Bhatt can be seen cutting his birthday cakes. In one of the photos, he can also be seen feeding cake to ‘seth ji’ Jethalal aka Dilip Joshi. Sunayana Fozdar and Sachin Shroff, who play the roles of Anjali bhabhi and Taarak Mehta in the show, can also be seen in the pictures. “Birthday celebration of @kiranbhattbhatt on sets, happy birthday KBsssssss❤️❤️❤️," the caption of Tanmay’s post reads.

The celebration on the sets of TMKOC comes days after Jennifer Mistry, who used to play the role of Mrs Roshan Sodhi, left everyone shocked and accused Asit Kumarr Modi of sexual harassment. She filed a complaint against Asit Modi, Project Head Sohail Ramani and executive producer Jatin Bajaj of alleged sexual harassment at the workplace. “Asit Modi has made sexual advances towards me many times in the past. Initially, I ignored all his statements because of fear of losing out on work. But it is enough now I won’t take it anymore," Jennifer told E-Times.

Jennifer later demanded an ‘apology with folded hands’ from Modi. “One most important thing- I am not doing this for money; I am doing this only for truth and victory. They have to accept that they have done wrong to me and will have to apologise with folded hands that ‘We are sorry’. Because this is the matter of my dignity and self-respect," Jennifer told ANI.

However, Asit Modi has called them ‘baseless’. “We will take legal action as she is trying to defame me and the show both. Since we terminated her services, she is making these baseless allegations," he said in his statement earlier last month.