TMKOC: Monika Bhadoriya Claims She Was Told 'Log Marte Hai, Kaam Karna Padta Hai' After Her Mom's Death

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has been making headlines for a long time now but for all the wrong reasons. After Jennifer Mistry accused the makers of sexual harassment, Bawri aka Monika Bhadoriya also accused Asit Kumar Modi of misbehaving on sets. Now, in a latest interview, Monika has claimed that she wanted to commit suicide due to ‘mental torture’ on sets.

Monika claimed she was repeatedly asked to return to work even when her mother was not well. The actress revealed that she even complained about this to Asit Modi but he did not help either. “When my mother was admitted to the hospital after she was diagnosed with cancer, I had to stay back every night in the hospital for her. And they would call me early in the morning to the sets. When I would request them to understand my situation, they would refuse. “Bolte the aa jao kuch jyada kaam nahi hai." When I would reach sets they would make me just sit for hours. I tried to complain to Asit Kumarr Modi also and he would say, ‘Arrey you concentrate on work, your mother will get better’," she told E-Times.

Monika further made shocking allegations and claimed TMKOC operational head Sohail Ramani said, ‘Bahut logon ke bahut log marr jate hain par kaam toh karna padta hai’ after her mother passed away. She argued that she wanted to commit suicide due to torture on TMKOC sets.