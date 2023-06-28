To Darling Wife Vinny Arora, A Heartwarming Birthday Wish From Dheeraj Dhoopar

Kundali Bhagya fame Dheeraj Dhoopar is a popular name in the Indian television industry and has a loyal fan following. The actor is quite active on social media and often shares glimpses of his everyday life with his followers. Recently, the actor shared adorable pictures with his wife, Vinny Arora from their vacation in the Maldives. Dheeraj also wrote a loving message for Vinny on her birthday. He wrote, “Wherever life takes us, my favourite place on earth remains same — it’s being by your side. Happiest Birthday sweetheart."

In the pictures posted by Dheeraj Dhoopar on his Instagram handle, the couple looked sunkissed and radiant. Both Dheeraj and Vinny could be seen in beach outfits. The actor looked dapper in a solid black half-sleeve T-shirt and blue shorts. He wore a red scarf on his forehead and black-tinted sunglasses as well. Complementing him, Vinny wore a Black bikini and put on a netted long cover-up dress over it. To add to the beach vibes, she went for a pair of sunglasses, silver chains, and a flower to style her hair.

Actress Ridhi Dogra commented and appreciated their love for each other. Other industry colleagues also wished Vinny. Aditi Dev Sharma wrote, “Happy birthday, dear, Vinny Arora, Stay Blessed." Usha Bachani commented, “Happy Birthday, Vinny, Have a gr8 year. Stay blessed." Actor Abhishek Kapoor sent his wishes to the birthday girl.