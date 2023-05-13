Tu Tu Main Main to Return, Supriya Pilgaonkar to Replace Reema Lagoo, Sachin Pilgaonkar Confirms | Exclusive

Having worked as a child artist in about 65 films and earned wide acclaim and fame as a leading man with popular films like Geet Gaata Chal (1975), Balika Badhu (1976), Ankhiyon Ke Jharokhon Se (1978) and Nadiya Ke Paar (1982), actor-director Sachin Pilgaonkar he turned to television with the iconic sitcom titled Tu Tu Main Main in 1994. The show directed by him ran for about six years till 2000 and starred Reema Lagoo and his wife, Supriya Pilgaonkar. It explored the love-hate relationship between a daughter-in-law and her mother-in-law, and has achieved a cult status over the years​. In 2006, he directed a sequel to Tu Tu Main Main titled Kadvee Khattee Meethi featuring the same cast.

With memorable comedy shows like Khichdi and Sarabhai VS Sarabhai making their comeback in the last few years, Sachin exclusively tells News18 that a new season of Tu Tu Main Main will also be marking its return. “We’re planning on bringing the show back. We’re already working on it," he says. But there’s a twist in the tale. Talking about it, he reveals, “Surpiya won’t be the daughter-in-law anymore but the mother-in-law."

The actor, who will soon be seen in the third season of Disney+ Hotstar’s political thriller City Of Dreams, believes that Tu Tu Main Main has remained alive in the memories of the audience till date. “This generation must have been in school when the show used to be aired and have grown up watching it," he says. Shedding light on the cast, he adds, “They were very new in that space. Reema had an image of a miss goody two shoes mother and Supriya wasn’t very known among the Hindi audience. But in a couple of months, they became like monsters. The episodes would be released on a weekly basis, it wasn’t a daily soap."

So, what made him leave television? “The moment daily soaps became popular, I left television. Soaps, these days, run from Monday to Sunday," he says. Sachin goes on to confide that he plans on releasing the upcoming instalment of Tu Tu Main Main in the digital space. “I wouldn’t like to bring the show on television. I would prefer an OTT platform and we’re very open as far as the platform is concerned," he remarks.

Sachin and Supriya’s daughter, Shriya Pilgaonkar, has also followed the footstep of her parents and has caught the attention of the audience with her performances in Mirzapur (2018) and Guilty Minds (2022). Quiz him about what does it feel to have a house filled with actors and Sachin elaborates, “I don’t consult them for inputs every time but I do ask them sometimes. If I’m really confused about something, then I go to them. My wife and daughter do the same thing. They make their own decisions and they know what to do and what not to do. But we do exchange our thoughts at times. We’re very open with each other in that sense. We discuss creativity but never business."

The Qaidi Band (2017) and Hichki (2018) actor further points out that they are also his critics and they don’t shy away from sharing their honest feedback about his work. “My biggest critics are my wife, daughter and sister. My mother, on the other hand, pampers me. She likes everything that I do. But these three are my biggest critics. And I’ve to listen to my wife because she’s a very powerful person. I can’t do what I wish to because I’m married," he says with a laugh.