Actor Aditya Singh Rajput Found Dead In Home; Splitsvilla Fame Spoke About 'Happiness' In Last Post

TV actor Aditya Singh Rajput was found dead at his home in Mumbai on Monday. A friend discovered the actor in an unconscious state in his bathroom and took him to a hospital, where Aditya was declared dead. Aditya Singh Rajput was a popular TV actor, model, and casting coordinator in Mumbai. He was also a part of Splitsvilla season 9.

As per media reports, Aditya’s friend, along with the help of a watchman, rushed him to the nearby hospital where the actor was declared dead on arrival. While some reports have claimed that the actor died due to alleged drug overdose, there’s been no confirmation by the police on the cause of death yet. As for reports, mortal remains of the actor has been taken to Siddharth hospital and postmortem will begin post 10 am tomorrow. The actor’s family will reach Mumbai tomorrow morning

Aditya was quite active on social media. Just five days ago, he had shared a heartwarming video on his Instagram account, emphasising the importance of “self-love". He captioned the video: “What is happiness according to you?"

In the clip, Aditya Singh Rajput said, “Happiness is maa ke hath ka khana. Happiness is cuddles after a long tiring day at work. Happiness is playing with your dog. Happiness is best time with your best friend. But happiness nowadays is money also. But more important happiness is finding happiness in small things. For that, you don’t need money, but yes money is important. But happiness is more important and inner peace is important. Do you agree?"

Aditya, who hailed from Delhi, started his career as a model. He was a part of films such as Krantiveer and Maine Gandhi Ko Nahin Mara. He reportedly appeared in several advertisements and participated in MTV Splitsvilla 9. He was also part of TV projects like Love, Ashiqui, Code Red, Aawaz Season 9, Bad Boy Season 4, and others.