Urfi Javed Offers Help To Elderly Man Struggling To Make Ends Meet

Urfi Javed has once again hit the headlines, but this time it isn’t for her bold fashion statement. It so happened that the Bigg Boss OTT fame recently came across the story of a 95-year-old man who still plays drums at weddings to make ends meet. Urfi Javed quickly empathized with the elderly man and decided to help him. She was moved after looking at a short reel that showcases the 95-year-old man playing the instrument outside a wedding venue.

Besides working, the man also greets attendees with an infectious smile on his face. At one point, the man was also seen offering music for the groom’s entry near the wedding dias. “95-year-old Dadaji still works hard to make ends meet," states the Hindi caption of the viral video. Take a look at it here:

Advertisement

Within weeks the video has amassed over 27.6 million views on Instagram and also ended up catching the attention of Urfi Javed. In a now-disappeared Instagram Story, Urfi Javed enquired about the man’s identity to lend him support. “Koi please inka number ya address dedo (Please someone give me his number or address)," read her message. Fortunately, the actress was able to find a source of contact and provide the man with financial aid, reported ETimes.

On Tuesday, she shared an update thanking the man who helped her connect with the 75-year-old. “Special thanks to Pandey Rutvik I was able to find dadaji and help him," she said. The update came alongside a happy photograph of the elderly holding what seems to be a bundle of cash. Catch a glimpse of it here: