Urfi Javed Beats Summer Heat In A Bizarre Outfit, Netizens Call Her ‘Lady Jaadu’

Urfi Javed’s sartorial choices have always been ahead of the curve. Time and again, the actress is seen carrying off outfits which are her own creation. Recently, the actress pulled off a rather bizarre outfit while she went out and about the city. The paparazzi captured her.

A video of the same has gone viral now. The paparazzo shared the video adding, ‘Must say she comes up with some really unique fashion styles Seems like the summer has no effort on Urfi Javed ,’ in the caption. Urfi was seen posing for the shutterbugs donning an all-blue ensemble where she wrapped her entire self. Netizens were quite stunned seeing her in full-coverage clothing. She effortlessly pulled it off. One of them took to the comments section and wrote, ‘Aai la jaadu..’ as the dressing reminded fans of Koi Mill Gaya’s Jaadu. Another one wrote, ‘Urfi is running out of ideas’. ‘Lady Jadoo from Krish ,’ read another one.

Have a look at the video: