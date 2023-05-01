Urfi Javed Calls Herself 'Hairy Potter' As She Bares It All in Sexy Video; Watch

Urfi Javed is breaking the internet and how. Once again, the actress has bared it all, and pulled off a risqué outfit made of hair. The actress hid her modesty with pasties, and donned black underwear. She walked boldly with confidence and utmost perfection. She captioned the video, ‘Hairy potter !’

The video went viral in no time. Fans flooded the comments section. While some of them hailed her for her creativity, many trolled her too. Have a look at the video:

Advertisement

Urfi Javed’s sartorial choices have always been ahead of the curve. Time and again, the actress is seen carrying off outfits which are her own creation. Earlier, last week, the actress was spotted in town, where she went topless and pulled off bold looks with confidence.

The Bigg Boss fame actress was spotted donning a transparent top teamed with a black-beaded skirt. However, the actress had gun-shaped pasties covering her breasts. Earlier this January too, the actress made several jaws drop and made a remarkable impression as she went topless, and covered her modesty with wings made of feathers. The TV star paired her unconventional top with a skirt with a thigh-high slit and white wedges. With her hair tied in a high pony and her signature nude make-up on, the actress looked glamorous.

Advertisement

Urfi has indeed come a long way with her sartorial choices. Recently in an interview with Humans Of Bombay, Urfi opened up about her initial struggling days in the industry and revealed that she had borrowed money to buy and stitch clothes. “I feel it now. Even last year, I didn’t have money. People used to see me dressed up like that, even in front of media, everything was from money lent from others. Even for Bigg Boss OTT, I had borrowed money to buy and stitch clothes. I borrowed money from so many people and finally I could repay them now."

On the work front, Urfi Javed has appeared in several TV shows including Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Kasautii Zindagii Kay. She rose to fame after participating in Bigg Boss OTT. Recently, Urfi Javed appeared as a Mischief Maker in the 14th edition of the reality TV show Splitsvilla. She was also approached for the upcoming season of Khatron Ke Khiladi. However, she has rejected the show.

Read all the Latest Bollywood News and Regional Cinema News here